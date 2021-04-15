IAEA to play central role in monitoring Fukushima water discharge

Newsfrom Japan

The International Atomic Energy Agency will play a central and "permanent" role in monitoring Japan's discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Director General Rafael Grossi told Kyodo News on Wednesday. He also said in an interview that the U.N. nuclear watchdog's involvement, including dispatches of experts, would lend credibility and offer reassurance about environmental safety. Japan's insistence that the water does not pose a danger to health is disputed by neighboring countries as well as domestic fishing groups. The Japanese governme...