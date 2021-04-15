Tokyo stocks end flat as investors await earnings reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Thursday as investors awaited earnings reports by major Japanese companies, while showing little reaction to a senior ruling party member saying canceling this summer's Tokyo Olympics could be an option. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 21.70 points, or 0.07 percent, from Wednesday at 29,642.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.95 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 1,959.13. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and oil and coal product issues.