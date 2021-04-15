Online betting boosts horse race proceeds across Japan amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Local horse racing is booming across Japan with proceeds hitting record levels due to the spread of online betting amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the profits also help improve the finances of regional governments with more tax revenues. Local horse racing had followed a course of decline following the end of the country's economic boom in the early 1990s, causing a series of racecourse shutdowns. In many cases, local governments are involved in the organizing of such races, compared with major races that are normally hosted by the Japan Racing Association. In fiscal 2020, which ended last ...