N. Korea raps Japan's decision to release treated Fukushima water

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea on Thursday urged Japan to reverse its recent decision to release treated radioactive water accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, calling the move an "unpardonable" crime. Japan is "posing grave threat to health and security of mankind and ecological environment, underscoring its "shamelessness and gangster-like nature," the official Korean Central News Agency said in its commentary. The discharge of the "highly radioactive water" is a "matter of seriousness related to the life and security" of the people in North Korea, which faces Japan across the sea...