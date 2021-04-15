Baseball: Kurihara, Moinelo step up in Hawks' win over Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Ryoya Kurihara's two-run fifth-inning double brought the SoftBank Hawks from behind in their 4-3 Pacific League victory over the Orix Buffaloes on Thursday. With closer Yuito Mori sidelined, ace middle reliever Livan Moinelo worked around a pair of one-out singles in the ninth inning to lock down the victory and earn his first save of the season. The Buffaloes opened the scoring at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome in a three-run fifth off right-hander Shota Takeda (1-1), only for the Hawks to counterattack in the home half against Orix starter Hirotoshi Masui (1-2). A walk and two singles with one out ma...