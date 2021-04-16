U.S. unveils Russia sanctions for hacking, election interference

Newsfrom Japan

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping sanctions on Russia in retaliation for a series of alleged harmful activities including cyberattacks and election interference. While formally naming the Russian Intelligence Service as the perpetrator of a massive cyberespionage campaign against U.S. government networks that came to light late last year, the administration said it will expel 10 personnel from the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington, including intelligence representatives. The Treasury Department said it is issuing a directive that prohibits U.S...