CORRECTED: JR East opens 1st overseas Honey's Bar juice stand in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co., known as JR East, on Thursday opened the first overseas outlet of its Honey's Bar Honey & Fresh Juice stand chain in Singapore under a deal with Ya Kun International Pte. Ltd., the operator of the popular Ya Kun Kaya Toast store chain. The new shop offering varied original mixed juices is located in the Jurong Point Shopping Centre and run by JRE Ya Kun Food Service Pte. Ltd., a joint venture between JR East Business Development SEA Pte. Ltd. and Ya Kun International. JRE Ya Kun Food Service was formed in December 2019, one year after the founding of JR East Business De...