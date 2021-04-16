Tokyo stocks mixed in morning amid rebound of coronavirus infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning, as buying on upbeat U.S. shares overnight was offset by selling on concerns over a recent rebound in coronavirus cases in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 39.97 points, or 0.13 percent, from Thursday to 29,682.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.97 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,958.16. Gainers were led by mining and precision instrument issues, while marine transportation and iron and steel issues led decliners.