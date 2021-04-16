Hitachi to launch shovel parts recycling factory in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. will begin operating a factory in Indonesia in June to recycle components for medium-sized and large hydraulic shovels. The Japanese company said Thursday the factory with a floor space of 900 square meters is currently under construction in the premises of the No. 1 plant of its local subsidiary, PT. Hitachi Construction Machinery Indonesia, in Bekasi, east of Jakarta. The factory will dismantle, clean and repair used parts such as hydraulic cylinders, pumps and traveling equipment for them to be remanufactured and sold in Southeast Asian countries as produc...