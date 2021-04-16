N. Korea's Kim makes public appearance on key anniversary this year

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea's state-run media reported Friday that leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang the previous day, the 109th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather and the nation's founder. Last year, Kim is believed not to have visited there on the key anniversary, briefly sparking speculation that he was in grave health. He eventually made a public appearance in early May when he attended a ceremony to mark the completion of a fertilizer factory. The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun is where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's two former leaders lie in state. Since 2...