Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on upbeat U.S. retail sales data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Friday on expectations for a U.S. economic recovery after upbeat retail sales data for March, but concerns over the outlook for Japanese corporate earnings weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 40.68 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday at 29,683.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.74 points, or 0.09 percent, higher at 1,960.87. Gainers were led by mining, insurance and air transportation issues.