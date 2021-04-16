Philippines extends entry ban on foreigners to curb COVID-19 cases

Newsfrom Japan

The Philippines will extend its travel ban on new entries for foreigners until April 30, as the number of reported coronavirus cases remains high, the government said Friday. The ban, which started on March 20, was initially set to be lifted on April 21. But it will be prolonged by more than a week as the Southeast Asian country has seen on average around 10,000 new daily infections this week. Under the ban issued by the national task force handling the measures against the pandemic, foreigners are prohibited from entering the Philippines, though there are several exceptions. These include dip...