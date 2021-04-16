Main events scheduled for April 19-25

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for April 19-25: April 19 (Mon) -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for March. -- Odakyu Electric Railway Co. to open Romancecar Museum in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture. April 20 (Tues) -- No major events. April 21 (Wed) -- Yasukuni shrine's 2-day spring festival to begin. April 22 (Thurs) -- No major events. April 23 (Fri) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release national consumer price index for March. -- 3 months to go before Tokyo Olympics. April 24 (Sat) -- No major events. April 25 (Sun) -- House of ...