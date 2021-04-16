JAL eyes use of alternative fuels for all domestic flights from 2040

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The major Japanese airline, which is drawing up a concrete road map to that end, is also seeking to use hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources as fuel to fly small aircraft from 2035, the sources said. The alternative energy sources under consideration are fuel derived from waste plastic as well as one made from waste oil and household garbage. By 2030, JAL is aiming to make sure su...