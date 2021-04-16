Renesas chief to meet press Mon. over recovery from chip plant fire

Newsfrom Japan

Renesas Electronics Corp. said Friday its president will hold a press conference Monday, a month after the Japanese chipmaker suffered a fire at one of its plants that fueled concerns about a global supply shortage of semiconductors. Renesas, the world's leading provider of microcontrollers used in vehicles to control power units, earlier said it would aim to restart the plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, within one month of the March 19 fire. What will be announced by the president, Hidetoshi Shibata, is currently unknown. But sources close to the matter said it is almost set to...