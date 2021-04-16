FOCUS: Yuan's promotion to key currency eyed amid China's rapid growth

Newsfrom Japan

As China could exceed the United States as the world's largest economy in the next several years with the help of robust growth, speculation is mounting that the yuan may replace the U.S. dollar as the key international currency. China has been trying to enhance the global status of its currency, also known as the renminbi, by promoting the use of the "digital yuan" in a group of economies belonging to its cross-border infrastructure "Belt and Road" initiative, pundits say. But many of them are skeptical that the yuan will become the key currency even if China supersedes the United States as t...