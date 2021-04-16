Soccer: F Marinos down Consadole, extend unbeaten run to 8 games

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos stretched their unbeaten run to eight games on Friday with a late 3-1 comeback win at Consadole Sapporo in the J-League first division. Onaiwu Ado deftly steered a low cross from Jun Amano in the 80th minute to level before Daizen Maeda's diving header off a Kota Mizunuma cross two minutes later, again from the right, turned the game around at Sapporo Dome. Brazilian Elber had his headed goal in the stoppage time ruled out for a handball in the buildup but still had time to put his name on the scoresheet, beating a man in the box before rifling to the top left-hand corner to...