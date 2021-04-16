China's Xi asks U.S. not to use climate change as "bargaining chip"

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that climate change issues should not be used as a "bargaining chip" for politics, amid tensions between the Asian power and the United States. China's state-run media quoted Xi as also saying during his virtual summit on climate change with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel that his government will make efforts to bolster cooperation with Europe. Xi's remarks indicated a desire on the Chinese part to keep the United States from putting pressure on it ahead of a two-day online climate summit President Joe Biden is sche...