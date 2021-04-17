U.S. keeps Japan, China on "monitoring list" over currency practices

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that Japan and China remain on a list of countries it monitors over what it calls potentially "unfair" currency practices, while the currency manipulator label has been dropped for Vietnam and Switzerland. In a semiannual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the first issued under the administration of President Joe Biden, the department concluded that no major U.S. trading partner is manipulating its currency to gain an unfair trade advantage. Nonetheless, it said Vietnam and Switzerland as well as Taiwan are subject to "enhanced engagement," w...