FOCUS: Bidding war may break out for Toshiba, more business reform likely

Newsfrom Japan

With a recent buyout offer for Toshiba Corp. from a British private equity firm apparently hitting a snag, a bidding war involving other investors may break out for the Japanese industrial conglomerate, industry experts say. Investor interest in the growth potential of some of Toshiba's businesses, such as chip-making and infrastructure systems, means the company is likely to face continued pressure to streamline its wide-ranging operations, they say. Toshiba's management rift widened after CVC Capital Partners made a buyout offer worth over $20 billion, leading its board members to believe th...