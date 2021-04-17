Renesas restarts production at fire-hit chip plant near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. resumed production at a plant near Tokyo on Saturday, about a month after fire damaged the facility, sources close to the matter said. Renesas, the world's leading supplier of microcontrollers used in vehicle power control units, had said it was aiming to restart the plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of the capital, within a month of the March 19 fire as the world faces a semiconductor supply shortage. The company has completed repairs and preparations in cleanrooms, which are crucial for semiconductor manufacturing, as part of work to restart ...