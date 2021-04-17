Soccer: Asano nets 18th goal of season in Partizan's comeback win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Takuma Asano scored his 18th goal of the season in the Serbian top flight on Friday as Partizan came from behind to claim a 2-1 away win at Macva Sabac. Asano struck home a loose ball from close range to level in the 43rd minute, netting for the second straight game. The speedster came off at halftime but his side secured the win through a second-half goal from Lazar Markovic. The 26-year-old Asano joined Arsenal from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 2016 but never played for them, spending three seasons in Germany on loan with Stuttgart and Hannover before joining Partizan permanently in ...