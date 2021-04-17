FOCUS: Japan gov't under pressure to target deep CO2 cut in 2030

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government faces growing pressure to set an ambitious fiscal 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target, with business and environmental groups demanding a doubling of renewables' contribution to the country's energy mix up to between 40 and 50 percent. In addressing the topic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is set to release a new carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions target for fiscal 2030 which he promised would be more ambitious than the current 26 percent reduction compared to the fiscal 2013 level. The series of discussions on Japan's future energ...