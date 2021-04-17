Baseball: Nakata, Fighters spoil Tanaka's homecoming party

Newsfrom Japan

Sho Nakata spoiled Masahiro Tanaka's first game back in Japan on Saturday as the Nippon Ham Fighters beat Tanaka's Rakuten Eagles 4-1 in the Pacific League. Taking full advantage of home run-friendly Tokyo Dome, Nakata blasted a poorly located fastball from the former New York Yankee for a two-run first-inning home run. Kazunari Ishii homered off Tanaka in the second. Tanaka's loss ended his streak of 28 straight Japanese regular season victories dating back to August 2012. The last-place Fighters, who entered with just four wins and two home runs in their first 17 games, looked like they migh...