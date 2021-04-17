Soccer: Yokohama FC, Vegalta share spoils to remain winless in J1

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama FC and Vegalta Sendai played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday in the J-League top flight as the two teams without a win this term remained at the foot of the table. Visiting Vegalta would be more pleased with the result after coming back from two goals down at rainy Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium, with both of the visitors' goals coming off later corners. Takuma Nishimura halved the deficit with an 82nd-minute header before Kyohei Yoshino bundled home in stoppage time. "It was a difficult game as we trailed by two goals, but we kept fighting without giving up and that allowed us to draw level,"...