Baseball: Tanaka rues missteps in Japan return

Newsfrom Japan

Masahiro Tanaka's first game back in Japanese pro baseball on Saturday resulted in a loss for his club and the end of his record 28-decision winning streak here, but only one of those mattered to the former New York Yankee. The 32-year-old Tanaka, who went 78-46 in his time with New York, allowed three runs, all scoring on two home runs, in five innings in the Rakuten Eagles' 4-1 Pacific League loss to the Nippon Ham Fighters at Tokyo Dome. Pitching in Japan for the first time since 2013, when he contributed to the Eagles' first Japan championship and was named PL MVP, Tanaka suffered his firs...