OPINION: The Biden-Suga summit: a full agenda for an uneasy era

Newsfrom Japan

It was a beautiful sunny day in Washington if a bit blustery. This seemed a perfect expression of the road ahead for President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The alliance relationship has never been better; a confluence of interests shapes Tokyo and Washington's vision for their relationship and for the Indo-Pacific. But the winds are high, in the region and at home. The invitation of Japan's prime minister to be the first head of state to visit the new Biden administration signaled the extraordinary importance of this alliance to both leaders. The United States depends on a stur...