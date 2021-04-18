Sompo Japan offers "workation" insurance products

Newsfrom Japan

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. has launched policies to cover people who take so-called "workations," permitting companies to allow their staff to combine work and pleasure while ensuring they are protected against various mishaps. The policies, which went on sale earlier this month, consist of two products -- one for small and medium-sized companies and the other for individual customers -- that have become much more relevant as the coronavirus pandemic changes the way people work. They cover medical expenses for injuries, repair costs for personal computers and theft while workers are away from ...