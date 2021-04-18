Main events scheduled for Monday, April 19

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, April 19: -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for March at 8:50 a.m. -- Osaka High Court to hand down ruling on Yasutaka Kakimoto and his wife Yukari, accused of illegally confining their daughter and abandoning their responsibility as parents, resulting in her death. -- Odakyu Electric Railway Co. to open Romancecar Museum in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture.
