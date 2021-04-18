Baseball: Darvish loses pitchers' duel with Dodgers' ace Kershaw

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish threw seven innings of one-hit, one-run ball Saturday but took his first loss of the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the San Diego Padres 2-0. The Japanese right-hander struck out nine in a pitching duel with three-time Cy Young Award-winning Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who improved to 3-1 after fanning eight and allowing two hits over six innings of the National League West contest. Darvish (1-1) ironically surrendered the decisive run against his former team with Kershaw at the plate in the top of the fifth at San Diego's Petco Park, walking the career .160 batter with...