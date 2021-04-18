Soccer: Sanfrecce battle for draw against league leaders Frontale

Newsfrom Japan

Sanfrecce Hiroshima clawed their way to a 1-1 draw against J-League first-division leaders Kawasaki Frontale on Sunday, with Tsukasa Morishima equalizing midway through the second half to cancel out Akihiro Ienaga's opener. The stalemate at Kawasaki's Todoroki Stadium snapped a four-game winning streak for undefeated J1 champions Frontale, who failed to take three points for just the second time this season. Toru Oniki's side looked destined for their fifth straight win following a stifling first-half defensive performance in which they prevented Hiroshima from making a single attempt on goal....