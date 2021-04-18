Baseball: Gunkel wins 4th game as Tigers continue to roll

Newsfrom Japan

Second-year Hanshin Tigers import Joe Gunkel allowed a run over six innings to improve to 4-0 as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers held off the Yakult Swallows 10-7 on Sunday. Gunkel struck out six, while allowing a walk and five hits, and he credited his teammates for his fourth straight win and the Tigers' seventh straight. "The game was close the first three innings and I kept it where it was, then the offense exploded. I was thankful that they did that," Gunkel said after the win at Koshien Stadium. "A lot of credit goes to my teammates and the defense behind me." The Tigers backed...