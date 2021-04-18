Baseball: Gunkel wins 4th game as Tigers continue to roll

Sports

Second-year Hanshin Tigers import Joe Gunkel allowed a run over six innings to improve to 4-0 as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers held off the Yakult Swallows 10-7 on Sunday. Gunkel struck out six, while allowing a walk and five hits, and he credited his teammates for his fourth straight win and the Tigers' seventh straight. "The game was close the first three innings and I kept it where it was, then the offense exploded. I was thankful that they did that," Gunkel said after the win at Koshien Stadium. "A lot of credit goes to my teammates and the defense behind me." The Tigers backed...
Kyodo News

