Tokyo stocks open lower on concerns Japan-China ties may worsen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday on concerns a joint Japan-U.S. summit statement explicitly mentioning Taiwan may worsen ties between Tokyo and Beijing and affect Japanese firms with strong Chinese ties. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 123.59 points, or 0.42 percent, from Friday to 29,559.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.71 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,956.16. Decliners were led by securities house, mining and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.73-74 yen compared...