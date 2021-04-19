Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar moved to prison: embassy

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese freelance journalist detained by security forces in Myanmar's largest city Yangon on Sunday has been transferred to prison, the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said Monday. Yuki Kitazumi, a former reporter for the Tokyo-based Nikkei business daily who now lives in Yangon, was detained at his house on Sunday night and taken away in a police vehicle, local media reported. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the embassy is seeking information regarding Kitazumi's detention. "We will do our best to protect Japanese nationals in the country," Suga told reporters. The 45-year-o...