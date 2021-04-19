Tokyo stocks rise in morning as investors seek bargains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses Monday morning, as investors bought back shares that were sold on concerns about the domestic coronavirus situation and fears over possible worsening ties between Tokyo and Beijing following a Japan-U.S. summit. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 64.73 points, or 0.22 percent, from Friday to 29,748.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.51 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,962.38. Gainers were led by marine transportation, metal product, and pulp and paper issues.