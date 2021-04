Main events scheduled for Tuesday, April 20

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, April 20: -- Gov't to implement quasi-emergency measures in response to resurging coronavirus cases in Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures effective through May 11. -- Misawa Aviation & Science Museum to reopen with permanent display of HondaJet aircraft at noon. -- Japan Franchise Association to release convenience store sales data for March at 2 p.m.