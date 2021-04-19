Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese karaoke chain operator Koshidaka Holdings Co. has decided to dissolve and liquidate its Singapore unit running "Karaoke Manekineko" shops amid the coronavirus pandemic. Koshidaka Singapore Pte. Ltd., which operated 11 karaoke shops at its peak in the city-state, has suspended all operations due to government COVID-19 restrictions since March 2020 and has no prospect of restarting, the Tokyo-based company said Friday. Koshidaka International Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based intermediate holding company owning the local unit, will continue its karaoke business in other Southeast Asian count...