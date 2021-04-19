Basketball: Watanabe extends double-digit scoring streak for Raptors

Newsfrom Japan

Yuta Watanabe followed his NBA career-high scoring outburst with another personal milestone Sunday, scoring in double digits for a third straight game as the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106. The 26-year-old forward chipped in 10 points to go with four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes off the bench at Tampa's Amalie Arena, shooting 3-for-6 from the field, including 1-for-2 from deep. The double-digit scoring streak is the longest of Watanabe's three-year NBA career, and includes his career-best 21 points in a win against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Forward Chris B...