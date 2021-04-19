URGENT: Renesas eyes May restoration of output capacity at fire-hit plant

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Monday it expects output capacity at a plant damaged by a blaze last month to return to pre-fire levels in May. Speaking at a press conference, Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said some production resumed at the plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo on Saturday, with output capacity at 10 percent of what it used to be before the March 19 fire. The major supplier of automotive semiconductors aims to bring that level in stages to 100 percent in May.