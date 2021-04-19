Tokyo stocks end mixed as coronavirus fears offset tech issue gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed in choppy trading Monday as gains in technology issues were offset by concerns about a further spread of coronavirus infections in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 2.00 points, or 0.01 percent, from Friday at 29,685.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.31 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 1,956.56. Gainers included electric appliance and marine transportation issues, while air and land transportation issues led decliners.