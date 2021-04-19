URGENT: Japan journalist in Yangon questioned over fake news: embassy

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese freelance journalist detained by security forces in Myanmar's largest city Yangon, has been investigated for allegedly spreading fake news, the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said Monday. Yuki Kitazumi, a former reporter for the Tokyo-based Nikkei business daily, who now lives in Yangon, was detained at his home on Sunday night and taken away in a police vehicle, local media reported. Kitazumi has been moved to Insein prison in Yangon, where many political detainees are imprisoned, the embassy said earlier Monday.