URGENT: Japan journalist in Yangon questioned over fake news: embassy

A Japanese freelance journalist detained by security forces in Myanmar's largest city Yangon, has been investigated for allegedly spreading fake news, the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said Monday. Yuki Kitazumi, a former reporter for the Tokyo-based Nikkei business daily, who now lives in Yangon, was detained at his home on Sunday night and taken away in a police vehicle, local media reported. Kitazumi has been moved to Insein prison in Yangon, where many political detainees are imprisoned, the embassy said earlier Monday.
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia