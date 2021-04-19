Section of Taiwan railway resumes service following deadly crash

Newsfrom Japan

A section of a Taiwan railway that was the site of a deadly derailment earlier this month resumed service Monday, the island's transportation ministry said. The train track in the area of a tunnel in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, was damaged in the April 2 derailment that left 49 dead and more than 200 others injured. Following repairs, the first train passed through the tunnel early Monday morning, the ministry said. The train operator, Taiwan Railway Administration, had to repair the track and electrical facility while also ensuring the integrity and safety of the tunnel in which the train...