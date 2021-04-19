China-N. Korea trade tops $10 mil. in March for 1st time since Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

China's trade with North Korea topped the $10 million mark for the first time since September, official data showed Sunday, indicating bilateral shipments have resumed in some areas with the coronavirus shock easing in the two nations. The total value of China's trade with North Korea spiked more than eight-fold from a month earlier to $14.29 million in March, the General Administration of Customs said, as the leadership of President Xi Jinping has already brought the virus under control. The amount, however, accounted for only 6.6 percent of that in March 2019 when North Korea's border with C...