Gov't seeks safety guarantee in Japan's digital wage payout plan

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's labor ministry on Monday proposed reforms that would create a system within the current fiscal year that would allow companies to pay salaries in digital money, a further step in government efforts to introduce digital payrolls and promote a cashless society. The government has been working out the reforms involving revisions to the ministry ordinance amid safety concerns and opposition over digital wage payouts from the banking industry. The planned digital payment is being pushed by the government to help people avoid touching cash amid the coronavirus pandemic. It could also make it...