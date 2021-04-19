Top 5 dishes in recipe contest to be served at Tokyo Olympic village

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Monday announced five special dishes to be served at the athletes' village during this summer's games, following a recipe contest last year. The winners include cold "somen" noodles, a classic dish eaten in Japan's hot summer months. While it is common to soak noodles in light soup stock with condiments, the noodles will be served with chicken and vegetables in a tomato broth to help athletes get the nutrition they need. "Oden," a standard winter menu item, will be also served. However, the dish, normally eaten as a hot pot, will be served in a chilled...