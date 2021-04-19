Japan tightens rules on COVID-19 test certificates for travelers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan tightened Monday its rules on coronavirus test certificates needed to be submitted by all passengers upon arrival at Japanese airports, with those failing to meet required conditions to be denied entry into the country in principle. Since March, Japan had been asking airlines to deny boarding of passengers without negative coronavirus testing results taken within 72 hours of departure. Until Sunday, the country's quarantine authorities, however, still allowed those who had come to Japan with insufficient certificates to stay at a designated facility and retake a coronavirus test after th...