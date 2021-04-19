Australia, New Zealand resume quarantine-free travel

Newsfrom Japan

Travelers from Australia arrived in New Zealand with no quarantine requirement for the first time in over a year on Monday after coronavirus restrictions between the neighboring countries were eased. Australia has allowed passengers from New Zealand to arrive freely since October. However, Monday marked the first time quarantine-free, two-way travel between the countries has been permitted since March 2020, when Canberra and Wellington effectively closed their borders to all international arrivals. In a joint statement, both nations' prime ministers said they were "proud" of the success Austra...