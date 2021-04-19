China's Xi to make online speech at Boao regional economic on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to make a keynote speech online on Tuesday at the Boao Forum for Asia, billed as the region's alternative to the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Foreign Ministry said Monday. All eyes are on what kind of message Xi will send to the international community, as China has been at loggerheads with the United States over several matters, such as its alleged unfair business practices and human rights abuses, as well as Taiwan. In his speech, Xi will "comprehensively and systematically explain China's ideas and plans" while focusing on the current "global ...