U.S. plans to "challenge" countries' climate inaction, coal reliance

The United States will "challenge" countries failing to make adequate efforts toward tackling climate change, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, pointing to those heavily reliant on coal or investing in new coal factories. Blinken did not name specific countries, but his remarks may be taken as pressuring those such as China and Japan that have funded new coal-fired power plants overseas. "Our diplomats will challenge the practices of countries whose action -- or inaction -- is setting the world back," Blinken said in a speech in Annapolis, Maryland, ahead of a virtual climate summ...