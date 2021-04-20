Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on coronavirus concerns, firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday on growing concerns over a resurgence of novel coronavirus cases in Japan, with export-related issues hit by the yen's firmness against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 494.28 points, or 1.67 percent, from Monday to 29,191.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 28.23 points, or 1.44 percent, at 1,928.33. Decliners included electric appliance, machinery, and pulp and paper issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.11-12 yen compared with 108...